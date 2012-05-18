MUMBAI May 18 Farmers in India are planting
guar seed at least a month ahead of normal as they hope to take
advantage of high prices, raising expectations supply shortages
will ease earlier than previously forecast, traders and farmers
said.
State government officials of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab
-- major guar growing areas -- confirmed farmers were sowing now
instead of waiting for the start of monsoon rains in June, which
increase soil moisture, but declined to give further details.
"Farmers having irrigation facilities start sowing of cotton
in the second half of May. But this year, many farmers are
sowing guar seeds in this period," said Vivek Saharan, a farmer
based in Sriganganagar district of top producer Rajasthan.
Unseasonal rains and thundershowers in northwestern India in
April and May have increased the moisture level in the soil and
made it suitable for early plantation, Saharan said.
Farmers had even attempted to grow the crop in winter, but
it failed as the plants cannot tolerate low temperatures, said a
Rajasthan government official who requested anonymity.
Guar seed, grown primarily in the Thar desert which is
spread across four states, is usually harvested in
October-November.
This year, the harvest could be ahead of that and because of
early planting, will not be affected by any shortfall or delay
in the monsoon, traders said. The government is currently
forecasting average rains for this year's monsoon which is
expected to arrive on time.
Record high prices for guar gum, driven by soaring demand
from the U.S. shale oil and gas industry, which uses it as a
sealant in the hydrofracking process, could prompt Indian
farmers to sow a third more land with guar this year.
But sowing has been curbed by a lack of seeds after farmers
sold so much last year they kept less back for replanting.
"There is a shortage of seeds. Last year good quality seeds
were available at around 60 rupees a kilo but now, traders are
demanding over 600 rupees per kilo for the same seed," said
Shyam Lal, another farmer based in Churu district of Rajasthan.
Traders and exporters are now distributing free seeds to
farmers in order to ensure supplies with a guarantee the entire
crop will be purchased at over 10,000 rupees per 100 kg. In
comparison, guar prices were less than 3,000 rupees for 100 kgs
in March 2011 and rose ten-fold within a year.
Vikas WSP, India's only listed guar processor, is
distributing guar seeds worth over 900 million rupees ($16.73
million) to some 100,000 farmers for free, promising guaranteed
returns, said B.D. Agarwal, the company's chairman and managing
director.
