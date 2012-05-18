MUMBAI May 18 Farmers in India are planting guar seed at least a month ahead of normal as they hope to take advantage of high prices, raising expectations supply shortages will ease earlier than previously forecast, traders and farmers said.

State government officials of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab -- major guar growing areas -- confirmed farmers were sowing now instead of waiting for the start of monsoon rains in June, which increase soil moisture, but declined to give further details.

"Farmers having irrigation facilities start sowing of cotton in the second half of May. But this year, many farmers are sowing guar seeds in this period," said Vivek Saharan, a farmer based in Sriganganagar district of top producer Rajasthan.

Unseasonal rains and thundershowers in northwestern India in April and May have increased the moisture level in the soil and made it suitable for early plantation, Saharan said.

Farmers had even attempted to grow the crop in winter, but it failed as the plants cannot tolerate low temperatures, said a Rajasthan government official who requested anonymity.

Guar seed, grown primarily in the Thar desert which is spread across four states, is usually harvested in October-November.

This year, the harvest could be ahead of that and because of early planting, will not be affected by any shortfall or delay in the monsoon, traders said. The government is currently forecasting average rains for this year's monsoon which is expected to arrive on time.

Record high prices for guar gum, driven by soaring demand from the U.S. shale oil and gas industry, which uses it as a sealant in the hydrofracking process, could prompt Indian farmers to sow a third more land with guar this year.

But sowing has been curbed by a lack of seeds after farmers sold so much last year they kept less back for replanting.

"There is a shortage of seeds. Last year good quality seeds were available at around 60 rupees a kilo but now, traders are demanding over 600 rupees per kilo for the same seed," said Shyam Lal, another farmer based in Churu district of Rajasthan.

Traders and exporters are now distributing free seeds to farmers in order to ensure supplies with a guarantee the entire crop will be purchased at over 10,000 rupees per 100 kg. In comparison, guar prices were less than 3,000 rupees for 100 kgs in March 2011 and rose ten-fold within a year.

Vikas WSP, India's only listed guar processor, is distributing guar seeds worth over 900 million rupees ($16.73 million) to some 100,000 farmers for free, promising guaranteed returns, said B.D. Agarwal, the company's chairman and managing director. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Meenakshi Sharma; Additional reporting by Veer Sain in JAIPUR; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)