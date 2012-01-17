(Recasts with details, quotes)

By Meenakshi Sharma and Siddesh Mayenkar

MUMBAI Jan 17 India's NCDEX exchange increased the deposit needed to buy contracts in guar - a commodity used in the food processing and energy industries - and suspended fresh positions in the January contract after a regulatory probe failed to cool the market.

The exchange acted after a probe by the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), the commodity futures regulator, failed to stabilise guar prices, which have more than doubled since September, when the new crop starts arriving in markets.

India meets about 80 percent of world demand for guar, which is used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, among other industrial uses. NCDEX accounts for more than 95 percent of guar volumes in India.

NCDEX, one of India's top commodity exchanges, said buyers would have to deposit 60 percent of the contract value before trading.

It also banned taking fresh positions in the January contract which expires on Friday. Guar cash margins -- the deposit on trading -- were previously at 40 percent.

"Regulatory precautions are being taken to control the volatility in the market. We have barred traders from taking fresh positions so that the existing players can come out smoothly as the January contract is expiring," Vijay Kumar, chief business officer of the NCDEX, said.

The NCDEX has also reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21.

Guar futures retreated from a new contract high to fall to their daily lower permissible limit of four percent after the steps were announced.

FMC said this month a preliminary probe had found "irregularities" in guar trade.

WILL PRICES STABILISE?

Kumar said the special margins could be withdrawn once prices come down.

The FMC has issued "show cause" notices to five members of various commodity exchanges which offer them an opportunity to defend their actions and asked 30 other entities to provide additional documents after accounting irregularities were found.

The investigating panel found some illegal transfer of funds to client accounts maintained by members. In some cases exchange members were found to have paid funds on behalf of clients to meet clients' exchange obligations.

While some traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong export demand, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output for the jump in prices, the FMC and the NCDEX initiated investigations on the sharp rise in prices after other players complained the increases were out of proportion.

"I think prices should stabilise because finance tightness can bring stability in the market," said Purshottam Hissaria, president of the Indian Guar Gum Manufacturers Association.

"If this measure also does not help then the regulator should suspend trade in guar for the time being."

Analysts from Kotak Commodities and JRG Wealth management expect guar prices to come down due to the steps taken by the exchange.

"I expect selling pressure to continue as volumes have gone down drastically at the higher levels," said Faiyaz Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

The Indian Guar Gum Manufacturers' Association had called for a 50 percent special margin on the buy and sell positions of guar seed and guar gum contracts to control volatility.

Some industry players cite increased participation by speculators in guar for the sharp rise in prices.

"People who are not actually involved in guar business have invested their money seeing lucrative prices. Fundamentals are strong but at the same time speculators are also involved in this," said B.D. Agarwal, managing director of Vikas WSP, a guar gum processer based in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan. (Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Anthony Barker)