MUMBAI Jan 24 India's commodity markets regulator has suspended two of the five companies it had served with "show cause" notices in connection with an investigation into guar trade, an official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) suspended Vinod & Company and Shresth Commodities and Financial Services for one year and six months respectively from trading in commodities, the official with the regulator's office said.

The Economic Times had quoted FMC Chairman Ramesh Abhishek as saying that Vinod & Co. and Shresth Commodities had been suspended for "transferring funds into and out of clients' account to non-clients" in its Tuesday edition published in Mumbai.

"Vinod Commodities has been handed a one-year suspension and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services will not be able to access the markets for six months," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The official said the regulator's office would issue a statement making the annoucement later on Tuesday, adding that the suspension orders were issued on Monday night and should reach the members by Wednesday.

"We have not received any letter from the FMC on suspension. In our meeting, we had demanded for some more time to provide proper details," Subhas Jain, director at Shresth Commodities & Financial Services Pvt. Ltd, told Reuters.

Vinod & Company was not immediately available for comment.

The FMC said in a statement on Jan. 5 its investigators had found some irregularities in trading of guar and that it had issued "show cause" notices to five members.

www.fmc.gov.in/docs/press%20note/Press%20Release-%20Guar.pdf.

Hindustan Technosol, Ganganagar Commodity Ltd, Shresth Commodities and Financial Services, and Vinod & Company have all confirmed to Reuters they received the notices.

Guar prices have more than doubled since November, triggering the regulatory probe and strong measures by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), which accounts for more than 95 percent of guar volumes in India.

To calm the market, NCDEX also raised the deposit on contracts to buy -- a requirement known as special cash margins -- by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts.

On Monday, NCDEX levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)