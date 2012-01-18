(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
By Meenakshi Sharma and Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI Jan 17 India's NCDEX exchange
increased the deposit needed to buy contracts in guar - a
commodity used in the food processing and energy industries -
and suspended fresh positions in the January contract after a
regulatory probe failed to cool the market.
The exchange acted after a probe by the Forward Markets
Commission (FMC), the commodity futures regulator, failed to
stabilise guar prices, which have more than doubled since
September, when the new crop starts arriving in markets.
India meets about 80 percent of world demand for guar, which
is used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, among
other industrial uses. NCDEX accounts for more than 95 percent
of guar volumes in India.
NCDEX, one of India's top commodity exchanges, said buyers
would have to deposit 60 percent of the contract value before
trading.
It also banned taking fresh positions in the January
contract which expires on Friday. Guar cash margins -- the
deposit on trading -- were previously at 40 percent.
"Regulatory precautions are being taken to control the
volatility in the market. We have barred traders from taking
fresh positions so that the existing players can come out
smoothly as the January contract is expiring," Vijay Kumar,
chief business officer of the NCDEX, said.
The NCDEX has also reduced the open interest limits for
members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective
Jan. 21.
Guar futures retreated from a new contract high to fall to
their daily lower permissible limit of four percent after the
steps were announced.
FMC said this month a preliminary probe had found
"irregularities" in guar trade.
WILL PRICES STABILISE?
Kumar said the special margins could be withdrawn once
prices come down.
The FMC has issued "show cause" notices to five members of
various commodity exchanges which offer them an opportunity to
defend their actions and asked 30 other entities to provide
additional documents after accounting irregularities were found.
The investigating panel found some illegal transfer of funds
to client accounts maintained by members. In some cases exchange
members were found to have paid funds on behalf of clients to
meet clients' exchange obligations.
While some traders have pointed to fundamentals such as
strong export demand, low carry forward stocks and a decline in
output for the jump in prices, the FMC and the NCDEX initiated
investigations on the sharp rise in prices after other players
complained the increases were out of proportion.
"I think prices should stabilise because finance tightness
can bring stability in the market," said Purshottam Hissaria,
president of the Indian Guar Gum Manufacturers Association.
"If this measure also does not help then the regulator
should suspend trade in guar for the time being."
Analysts from Kotak Commodities and JRG Wealth management
expect guar prices to come down due to the steps taken by the
exchange.
"I expect selling pressure to continue as volumes have gone
down drastically at the higher levels," said Faiyaz Hudani from
Kotak Commodities.
The Indian Guar Gum Manufacturers' Association had called
for a 50 percent special margin on the buy and sell positions of
guar seed and guar gum contracts to control volatility.
Some industry players cite increased participation by
speculators in guar for the sharp rise in prices.
"People who are not actually involved in guar business have
invested their money seeing lucrative prices. Fundamentals are
strong but at the same time speculators are also involved in
this," said B.D. Agarwal, managing director of Vikas WSP, a guar
gum processer based in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan.
