Survivors of the 2002 Gujarat riots, Salim Bhai Sindhi (R) comforts his wife Sayraben as she weeps inside their house that was burnt and damaged in the riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, during the commemoration of its 12th anniversary in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Hozefa Bhatia (L) and his mother Sharifa, survivors of the 2002 Gujarat riots, look at their house that was burnt and damaged in the riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, during the commemoration of its 12th anniversary in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Aminaben, a survivor of the 2002 Gujarat riots, weeps inside her house that was burnt and damaged in the riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, during the commemoration of its 12th anniversary in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Rupa Mody (L) and her husband Dara Mody, from the Parsi community, pose for a picture inside their house which was burnt and damaged in the Gujarat 2002 riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Kasam Bhai Mansoori, a Muslim, displays a photograph of his mother Sona Ben Mansoori at his house which was burnt and damaged in the Gujarat 2002 riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

The ancestral home of Zakia Jafri, whose late husband, a lawmaker for the Congress party which now sits in opposition, and was hacked to death by a Hindu mob in riots, is seen at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim owned residential area, in Ahmedabad, India, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A relative of one of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, cries outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A convict in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, looks out from a police van as he arrive at a court in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, look out from a police van outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A police van transports some of those convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, outside a court after the ruling in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI A court convicted 24 Hindus on Thursday of murder and other charges related to an anti-Muslim riot in Gujarat in which dozens of Muslims were killed at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister.

A total of 69 Muslims, including a former lawmaker, were killed at a housing society in Ahmedabad in the 2002 riot when a mob set fire to their homes and attacked fleeing families, prosecutors said.

Lawyers representing the victims said the court acquitted 36 defendants who had been on trial since 2009. Four of the accused died during the trial.

Of those found guilty on Thursday, 11 were convicted of murder and the rest of lesser charges which will not be made public until sentencing on Monday, said S.M. Vohra, a lawyer for more than three dozen riot victims.

"It has taken me 14 years to prove the crime committed against innocent Muslims. Justice will heal the wounds of the riot survivors," Vohra said.

The riot was one of a series across Gujarat in 2002 in which more than 1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims, making it one of India's worst outbreaks of religious violence.

A Hindu mob scaled a boundary wall of the Gulbarg housing society and began torching the houses on February 28, 2002, prosecutors said. The attack came a day after 60 Hindu pilgrims died in a train blaze, triggering the rioting. A court convicted 31 people years later of arson.

Ehsan Jafri, a former lawmaker for the Congress party, was among those killed at the housing society. He was dragged out of his home, hacked and burnt to death, prosecutors said.

Jafri's wife is separately fighting the last legal battle against Prime Minister Modi in relation to the riots, accusing him of turning a blind eye.

Modi ruled Gujarat state for a decade before becoming prime minister in 2014. Accusations he did not do enough to stop the rioting have dogged his career.

Modi has always denied any wrongdoing. In 2013, a panel appointed by the Supreme Court said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Nick Macfie)