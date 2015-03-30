(Adds details)
By Indulal PM and Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, March 30 India's GVK Power &
Infrastructure is likely to file a draft prospectus
for an up to $250 million initial public offer (IPO) of its
airport unit soon, four sources involved in the process told
Reuters, amid a boom in air travel in the country.
The unit, GVK Airport Developers Pvt IPO-GVKA.BO, operates
airports in Mumbai as well as in Bengaluru. It is also
developing airports at Bali and Yogyakarta in Indonesia, its
website showed.
GVK is seeking to benefit from surging travel in India.
Passenger traffic in Indian airports was up 11 percent during
April-December 2014, compared with a year earlier, according to
data from Airports Authority of India.
"I can't tell you the timing for sure, but we are working to
file for the GVK Airport's IPO ASAP (as soon as possible)," said
one of the sources.
GVK has mandated Citigroup, Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch, Axis Capital and JM Financial Services
to manage the IPO, the sources added.
The sources declined to be named as the plans were not
public.
When contacted, Issac George, director and chief financial
officer of GVK Power and Infrastructure, told Reuters it would
be "too premature" to talk about an IPO filing.
Citigroup, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, and Axis declined
to comment, while JM Financial was not immediately available for
comments.
If the IPO is completed, GVK Airport would be the first
airport operator to be listed in India. GVK Power also builds
roads and power plants.
The company would use part of the proceeds to reduce debt
and also expand some of the non-aviation infrastructure at its
Mumbai and Bengaluru airports, one of the sources said.
GVK's IPO comes as India's biggest airline by market share,
IndiGo, is also preparing to file a draft prospectus by May for
a stock listing to raise $300 million to $400 million, two
people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Mark Potter)