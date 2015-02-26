(Recasts lead, updates with lawyer, court details)
By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An Indian
court on Thursday ordered Rajendra Pachauri, a leading global
voice on climate change, to stay away from his Delhi thinktank
after a female employee accused him of sexual harassment.
Pachauri, 74, quit as chair of the United Nations panel of
climate scientists on Tuesday, ending 13 turbulent years in
charge of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning group, after the
employee, a 29-year-old researcher, made the accusation.
Pachauri, who had been chairman of the Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) since 2002, denies the
allegation.
The Indian scientist remains director general of the
non-profit thinktank The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI),
which was set up in 1974 and where he oversees about 1,200
staff.
Indian police are investigating the complaint by the
researcher, who has accused Pachauri of harassing her since 2013
via email, Whatsapp and text messaging. Her lawyers say Pachauri
persisted despite her requests that he stop.
Some Indian lawyers and women's rights groups have demanded
Pachauri's resignation from TERI, saying the thinktank had a
responsibility to provide an atmosphere free from sexual
harassment and discrimination against women.
"[His resignation] will send a message ... about the well
being and status of women in society and that as a nation we do
not tolerate the violation of the dignity and autonomy of
women," activists said in a letter to TERI's governing council.
TERI said Pachauri had gone on leave.
His lawyers have said his computer and mobile phone were
hacked and that vested interests were maligning him because of
his outspoken stand on global warming.
A Delhi court on Thursday granted Pachauri protection from
arrest until March 27 after his lawyers reported that he had
been admitted to hospital with a long-standing heart condition.
"The court has granted Dr Pachauri interim protection from
arrest until March 27," said Ashish Bhan, Pachauri's lawyer. "He
has had a heart condition since 2010 and doctors advise that he
has to undergo certain procedures."
Bhan said conditions imposed by the court, banning Pachauri
from going to the office of his thinktank, were normal and
routine.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla. Additional reporting by Suchitra
Mohanty.; Editing by Tim Pearce)