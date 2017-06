A worker walks on the newly built Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Hindustan Construction Co Ltd (HCNS.NS) drops 6.5 percent after posting a higher-than-expected net loss of 541.7 million rupees.

* The company's chairman, Ajit Gulabchand, says it has been forced to "borrow excessively" as a result of the slowdown in order flows and the non-payment of claims.

* HCC has pending claims of 20 billion rupees on various government projects, he adds.

* Traders say the company's corporate debt restructuring approved on March 29 is also an overhang on its share price.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam)