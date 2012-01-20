* Earnings hit by interest costs, delays in execution,
payment
* Provisions 1.66 billion rupees for future losses
* Has order backlog of 162.40 billion rupees
MUMBAI, Jan 20 India's Hindustan
Construction Co (HCC) posted its second successive
quarterly loss in the Dec. quarter, impacted by provisions made
for expected losses, rising interest costs and delays in
execution.
The company, which builds roads, bridges and power
projects, posted a net loss of 1.30 billion rupees ($25.87
million), compared with a profit of 79.4 million rupees a year
ago.
It had posted a net loss of 405.4 million rupees in
July-Sept.
The company has made a provision of 1.66 billion rupees as
exceptional items for "future losses" in two projects, cost
revision in certain projects and expected loss on sale of
assets.
HCC, which had to stop work at its ambitious hill city
Lavasa project near Pune in western India, has resumed
construction work at the site, it said.
Lavasa, which is constructing a $31 billion township in
India's western hills, was ordered to stop construction due to
government wrangling over green laws. The delay cost HCC
$400,000 a day and forced the company to abandon plans IPO plans
for the project.
"The revenue growth was lower due to slow order booking
during the last four quarters, execution bottlenecks, rising
interest cost and payment delays by clients," Ajit Gulabchand,
chairman and managing director said in a statement on Friday.
"The company has not been winning major orders during the
last couple of quarters, mainly due to the difficult business
environment," Shailesh Kanani, sector analyst at Angel Broking
said.
HCC has an order backlog of 162.40 billion rupees.
HCC has provisioned 270 million rupees against a performance
bank guarantee, which the company termed as
"wrongfully" encashed by a client. It is
disputing the claim and has made provisions as the arbitration
proceeding may be prolonged, the statement said.
HCC will revamp the financial structure of its arm Lavasa
Corp and decide on reviving plans for an initial public offering
after the unit won environmental clearance to resume
construction.
Shares in the company, which fell 47.45 percent over the
past one year, closed down 2.54 percent at 21.10 rupees in
strong Mumbai market.
($1 = 50.2550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)