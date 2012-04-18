BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
BANGALORE, April 18 HCL Technologies Ltd , India's fourth-largest software services exporter, reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating ex p ectations, after customers boosted orders to cut operational costs amid the global economic uncertainty.
Consolidated net profit for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31 rose to 6 billion Indian rupees ($116.4 million) from 4.68 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
HCL follows a July-June fiscal year. Sales rose 26 percent to 52.16 billion rupees.
Analysts had forecast a net profit of 5.74 billion rupees for the company, whose customers include Xerox Corp and Readers Digest Association Inc, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. ($1 = 51.5650 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year