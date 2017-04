(Corrects headline to say Q2, not Q3)

MUMBAI Jan 16 Shares in India's HCL Technologies Ltd rose as much as 3.5 percent to a record high of 1,377 rupees after the company reported December-quarter consolidated net profit rose more than expected.

HCL Technologies said earlier in the day its consolidated net profit for October-December rose by 58.4 percent to 14.96 billion rupees ($243.03 million), compared with the average estimate of 14.22 billion rupees by 24 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HCL Technologies was up 3 percent at 0351 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the broader NSE index.

($1 = 61.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)