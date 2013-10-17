BANGALORE Oct 17 HCL Technologies,
India's No. 4 IT services exporter, beat market expectations
with a 64 percent rise in September quarter profit, joining
larger Indian rivals in signalling accelerated spending by
clients.
Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30
rose to 14.16 billion rupees ($229 million) from 8.64 billion
rupees in the same period a year earlier, HCL Technologies said
on Thursday.
That compares with the 13.36 billion rupee average of 25
analyst estimates according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HCL's customers include Nokia Oyj, Xerox Corp
and AstraZeneca PLC. HCL Technologies follows a
July-June fiscal year.
Tata Consultancy Services, the No. 1 Indian IT
services provider, on Tuesday beat profit expectations for the
September quarter and said it may increase hiring.
On Friday, No. 2 player Infosys increased the
lower end its revenue forecast for the year ending in March and
said clients were accelerating spending.