* Books September-quarter profit of 14.16 billion rupees vs
13.36 billion rupees estimate
* Relies on data centre and network services for growth
* Lags peers in revenue growth
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, Oct 17 HCL Technologies,
India's No. 4 IT services exporter, reported quarterly revenue
that grew at a slower pace than that of its rivals, sending its
shares lower though profit beat market expectations by rising 64
percent.
HCL relies heavily on contracts to manage data centres and
networks for revenue growth, whereas peers Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd earn a greater
proportion of revenue from higher-margin software services.
HCL's revenue in dollar terms grew 3.6 percent in
July-September from April-June. This compared with 3.8 percent
at industry No. 2 Infosys, and 6 percent at industry leader TCS,
thanks in part to an acquisition in France.
Hardik Shah, an analyst at KR Choksey Shares and Securities,
was expecting 4 percent, making HCL's topline "a bit
disappointing."
Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30
was 14.16 billion rupees ($229 million), compared with the 13.36
billion rupee average of 25 analyst estimates according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of HCL fell on Thursday after the company announced
earnings by as much as 2.6 percent to 1131.20 rupees.
"It's a high dependence on one vertical, that's why the
company is trading at a discount compared to the peers," Shah
said by phone from Mumbai, referring to infrastructure services,
or the remote management of data centres and storage networks.
Infrastructure services accounted for 33.1 percent of
revenue in the September quarter compared with 26.6 percent a
year earlier. Software application services, the staple of
India's $108 billion outsourcing industry, accounted for 45.7
percent from 50.8 percent.
"The infrastructure business is largely underpenetrated,
globally, less than 5 percent from an Indian (vendor's)
standpoint," said HCL Chief Executive Anant Gupta in a
conference with reporters. "We'll see significant growth over
there, in that business."
HCL's infrastructure services rose 8.8 percent in the
September quarter, while software services rose 1.1 percent.
Infrastructure services currently yield profit margins that
are lower by a few percentage points compared with software
services, said Chief Financial Officer Anil Chanana.
HCL can raise infrastructure services margins by supporting
customers migrating to cloud computing, Gupta said. Under this
model, companies rent processor power and storage rather than
buying them.