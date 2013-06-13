BRIEF-India's Schneider Electric Infrastructure March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter loss 1.50 billion rupees versus loss 119.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, June 13 Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($173.10 million) through 364-day commercial papers yielding 8.80 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The firm has directly placed the papers with mutual funds, said the sources. ($1 = 57.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net profit after tax 112,000 rupees versus profit 16.9 million rupees year ago