MUMBAI, June 13 Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($173.10 million) through 364-day commercial papers yielding 8.80 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The firm has directly placed the papers with mutual funds, said the sources. ($1 = 57.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)