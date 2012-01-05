MUMBAI, Jan 5 India's Housing Development
Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion
rupees through 5-year zero coupon bonds, yielding 9.60 percent
on maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Thursday.
Axis Bank is an arranger to the deal, said the source.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)