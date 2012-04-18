BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI, April 18 HDFC Bank, India's third largest lender by assets, expects credit growth in the fiscal year that started in April to be more than 17 percent, said Executive Director Paresh Sukthankar.
Earlier on Wednesday, the bank posted a higher-than-expected 30.3 percent rise in its fiscal fourth quarter net profit helped by a surge in credit demand and lower provisions for loan losses. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
