MUMBAI, April 18 HDFC Bank, India's third largest lender by assets, expects credit growth in the fiscal year that started in April to be more than 17 percent, said Executive Director Paresh Sukthankar.

Earlier on Wednesday, the bank posted a higher-than-expected 30.3 percent rise in its fiscal fourth quarter net profit helped by a surge in credit demand and lower provisions for loan losses. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)