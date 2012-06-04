Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, June 4 India's Housing Development Finance Corp has more than doubled its five-year bond issue size to at least 5 billion rupees ($89.46 million) on brisk investor demand, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. The mortgage lender, however, has kept the pricing unchanged at 9.70 percent for the issue, which has a greenshoe option of 2.5 billion rupees, said the sources. "The bond is seeing commitments from mutual funds and insurers, so we have increased the issue size," a company source said. Traders say last week's weaker-than-expected GDP data for the last quarter of the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March has sparked rate cut hopes, resulting in a rally in bond prices and boosting the demand for corporate paper. The issuer had initially aimed to raise a minimum 2 billion rupees. ICICI Bank is the sole arranger. [ID: nL4E8H12E5] ($1 = 55.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487