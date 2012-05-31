US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors digest Comey's testimony
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
MUMBAI, May 31 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($53.45 million) via three year bonds at a yield of 9.85 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said the sources. ($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)