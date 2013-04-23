BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 23 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's No.3 lender by loan value, is seeing stability in asset quality but weakness continues in construction equipment loans, executive director Paresh Sukthankar told reporters on Tuesday.
Commercial vehicles and construction equipment account for about 16 percent of the bank's retail loan book, he said.
Earlier in the day, the bank said it met forecasts with a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit led by higher loan growth, fee income and stable asset quality.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.