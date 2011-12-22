US STOCKS-Wall St slips on tech selloff
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian private sector lender HDFC Bank will raise interest rates on non-resident savings deposit accounts to 9 percent from 3.82 percent from Friday, a bank official said.
The official, who requested anonymity, did not provide further details.
The Reserve Bank of India last Friday deregulated interest rates on non-resident external (NRE) rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident accounts, to provide greater flexibility to banks in mobilising such deposits. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Valuations above 15-year average, but far from bubble levels