MUMBAI Jan 24 A senior executive at Indian real
estate developer Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd
said on Thursday the company was "very comfortable"
with its debt repayments, after its shares fell as much as 22
percent.
"There have been lots of rumours in the market about
bankruptcy and defaults, which we totally deny," said
Hariprakash Pandey, vice-president of finance at HDIL, in a
conference call.
"We are very comfortable with the debt repayment schedule
and we are as per schedule," he added.
HDIL shares were down 14.6 percent as of 0651 GMT, after
dropping 20.4 percent in the previous two sessions.
