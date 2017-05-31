(Repeats May 30 story with no changes to text)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, May 30 India's ban on foreign funding
for the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), a non-profit
group backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, may damage
some government health programmes, according to the group and a
health ministry official.
In a letter to the health ministry dated May 3, the
non-profit said many of its programmes linked to the ministry
were in "suspended animation" and that its domestic funds would
only help it run operations until June.
Affected programmes included those on eliminating black
fever, HIV prevention, tobacco control and universal health
coverage, PHFI wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by
Reuters.
PHFI activities such as training health workers for
government programmes and research into non-communicable
diseases could be hurt by the funding ban, said Soumya
Swaminathan, secretary of the department of health research in
the federal health ministry.
"They are important partners. They have several important
projects on the ground with states," Swaminathan told Reuters.
Since Narendra Modi was elected prime minister in May 2014,
India has cancelled the foreign funding licences of more than
9,000 foreign-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and
sacked dozens of government consultants who were paid by global
aid agencies.
Some of Modi’s Hindu nationalist supporters have targeted
PHFI and other groups they say favour foreign companies and act
against India’s interests.
The cancellation of PHFI's licence on April 10 is
significant because it supports several federal and state health
departments and counts senior government officials among its
members, unlike most charities which have no government links.
The PHFI has filed a request with the government for
reinstatement of its licence.
Swaminathan, who is a member of some PHFI committees in her
capacity as a ministry official, said the health secretary had
written to Modi's office, giving details about what the PHFI
provides to the health system.
Modi's office did not respond to Reuters queries.
Foreign funding licences allow organizations working in
India to receive donations from abroad. Without one, a group
like PHFI, which receives about 65 percent of its money from
foreign sources, would struggle to stay afloat.
About a third of the roughly $30 million foreign
contributions PHFI received in 2015-16 came from the Gates
Foundation, according to a document seen by Reuters.
An India spokeswoman for the foundation, which was founded
by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, said that
it works with federal and state governments "on their request,
on projects aligned with their priorities".
"UNDESIRABLE ACTIVITIES"
In cancelling PHFI's licence, the federal home ministry said
the group had engaged in "diversion of funds" and not declared
certain foreign receipts. Such violations, the ministry said,
were "detrimental to public interest".
It also said the group used foreign contributions to “lobby”
media, parliamentarians and government on policy aimed at
controlling tobacco consumption. Those attempts to influence,
the government said, violated India's foreign funding rules.
The PHFI denied it had lobbied anyone but said it did take
part in information campaigns on the dangers of tobacco use on
the instructions of the health ministry.
All PHFI activities were "fully aligned to national health
goals and serve (the) national interest," said PHFI head K.
Srinath Reddy, who is also a professor at the Harvard School of
Public Health and former president of the World Heart
Federation.
Pradeep Haldar, an official in the health ministry, told
Reuters on Monday that an essential immunization unit funded by
the Gates Foundation that had been managed by PHFI will now be
run by Boston-based public health group John Snow Inc.
The unit provides strategy and monitoring support for the
government's immunization programme, which is one of the world's
largest, reaching 26 million infants each year.
PHFI said it would work with the health ministry to ensure a
smooth transition, which has to be achieved by June 1. Haldar
said the transition to John Snow will be "seamless".
A source close to the Gates Foundation said John Snow will
take time to adapt to the programme and vaccination targets
could suffer in the meantime.
There was no one available to comment in John Snow's India
office and the group did not respond to emails.
"WHITE MAN'S BURDEN"
Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a nationalist group linked to
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of
Modi's party, has raised objections against the PHFI in the
past.
A senior member of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Ashwani Mahajan,
said he told the health minister in March that the Gates
Foundation and its partners like PHFI promoted policies that
favoured foreign companies and were against national interests.
The Gates Foundation has in the past been accused of
possible conflicts of interest in its association with India's
immunization program because it backs GAVI, a global vaccine
alliance that includes the big multinational pharmaceutical
companies.
"We don't need you," Mahajan told Reuters, calling on the
Gates Foundation to not think of India as a "white man's
burden."
It is unclear whether Mahajan’s intervention influenced the
government’s decision.
Mahajan said his group would look into the new John Snow
arrangement.
"We'd like to study the credentials of the new partner, the
government should be more cautious," he said.
Asked about the possible health impacts of PHFI's licence
cancellation, Mahajan said: "In all ways, our country is
self-reliant."
