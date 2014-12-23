By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI Dec 23 The Indian government has
ordered a cut of nearly 20 percent in its 2014/15 healthcare
budget due to fiscal strains, putting at risk key disease
control initiatives in a country whose public spending on health
is already among the lowest in the world.
Two Health Ministry officials told Reuters on Tuesday that
more than 60 billion rupees, or $948 million, has been slashed
from their budget allocation of around $5 billion for the
financial year ending on March 31.
Despite rapid economic growth over the past two decades,
successive governments have kept a tight rein on healthcare
expenditure. India spends about 1 percent of its gross domestic
product (GDP) on public health, compared to 3 percent in China
and 8.3 percent in the United States.
But hopes were high that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who
was elected in May, would upgrade basic health infrastructure
and make medical services more affordable for the poor.
The United Nations estimates about one third of the world's
1.2 billion poorest people live in India.
"We were not expecting (budget cuts) this time because of
the commitments they made in the manifesto," one of the health
ministry officials said, referring to Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP). "No reason was given ... but there is shortage of
funds. It is not rocket science."
The officials requested anonymity because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
The Finance Ministry, which ordered the spending reduction
and overruled objections from the Health Ministry at a recent
meeting, did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The move reflects the government's struggle to achieve its
2014/15 fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP.
Dominated by private players, India's healthcare industry is
growing at an annual clip of around 15 percent, but public
spending has remained low and resulted in a dilapidated network
of government hospitals and clinics, especially in rural areas.
One of the Health Ministry officials said the cut could
crimp efforts to control the spread of diseases. More newborns
die in India than in poorer neighbours such as Bangladesh, and
preventable illnesses such as diarrhoea kill more than a million
children every year.
The retrenchment could also derail an ambitious universal
healthcare programme that Modi wants to launch in April. The
plan aims to provide all citizens with free drugs and diagnostic
treatments, as well as insurance benefits.
The cost of that programme over the next four years had been
estimated at 1.6 trillion Indian rupees ($25 billion). The
Health Ministry officials had been expecting a jump in their
budget for the coming year, in part to pay for this extra cost.
"Even next year we don't think we'll get a huge amount of
money," said one official, adding that it was now unclear how
the new programme would be funded.
HIV/AIDS FUNDS SLASHED
In addition to the healthcare budget, the finance ministry
has also ordered a spending cut for India's HIV/AIDS programme
by about 30 percent to 13 billion rupees ($205.4 million).
India had the third-largest number of people living with HIV
in the world at the end of 2013, according to the U.N. AIDS
programme, and it accounts for more than half of all
AIDS-related deaths in the Asia-Pacific.
In October, India was on the brink of running out of a
critical medicine in its free HIV/AIDS drugs programme due to
bureaucratic delays. A crisis was averted with the assistance of
pharmaceutical companies and global health organisations.
Still, health activists complain about dire shortages of
several HIV/AIDS diagnostic kits.
"We are all in shock. That shows the kind of importance the
government attaches to public health," said Leena Menghaney, a
New Delhi-based public health activist. "This will undermine the
HIV programme in the long run."
