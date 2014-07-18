By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI, July 18
NEW DELHI, July 18 India's healthcare system is
riddled with corruption and the national drug approvals agency
is a "snakepit of vested interests", the health minister has
said, backing a rising tide of criticism by doctors of unethical
practices.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks came after leading
doctors and advocacy groups joined hands in a bid to eradicate
corruption from India's $74 billion healthcare industry, forming
anti-graft panels at hospitals and writing open letters to Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's new government.
"I am more aware than anybody else of the corruption that is
eating into the entrails of every aspect of governance,
including the health system," Vardhan, himself a doctor, said in
an interview with Friday's Indian Express newspaper. "I have
inherited a poisoned chalice."
Practices such as taking kickbacks for referring patients to
a particular test centre or receiving gifts from companies for
prescribing their drugs are widespread in the medical
profession.
India this week capped the prices of more than 100 drugs
used to treat diseases ranging from diabetes to HIV, in a move
likely to hit the profit margins of drug firms.
Though the industry is growing at 15 percent annually,
according to consulting firm PwC, public spending on healthcare
has stagnated at about 1 percent of gross domestic product for
years. That compares to 3 percent in China and 8.3 percent in
the United States, according to a World Bank database for 2012.
The anti-corruption debate gained momentum after Australian
doctor David Berger wrote a column for the British Medical
Journal (BMJ) in May, describing his encounters with corrupt
professionals when he worked as a volunteer at a charitable
hospital in the Himalayas.
Several eminent Indian doctors and editors of the journal
followed up with their own articles in late June, exposing the
sleaze problem faced by patients and the healthcare industry.
GROWING SUPPORT
Berger's column, titled "Corruption ruins the doctor-patient
relationship in India", said kickbacks and bribes oil every part
of the healthcare apparatus.
"It is no surprise that investigations and procedures are
abused as a means of milking patients," Berger wrote.
The column made 76-year-old Samiran Nundy, one of India's
leading gastroenterologists, feel "ashamed", forcing him to put
his own experiences into writing after working in the public and
private sector for almost four decades.
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading multi-speciality hospital
in the capital, has formed a committee for ethical practices
under Nundy, listing new guidelines for its doctors to curb
corruption.
"Many doctors may be opposed to having this body because
they think it will interfere with their practice," Nundy told
Reuters.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi has
launched an initiative called 'Society for Less Investigative
Medicine' to deter doctors from advising patients to take
unnecessary medical tests.
Advocacy group People's Health Movement has written an open
letter to the health minister, seeking his personal intervention
to eliminate corruption from India's private health sector.
The response to articles has overwhelmed BMJ's India editor
Anita Jain, who said the journal will continue to focus on
writing editorials to raise awareness of such practices.
"This (new panel) is for the next generation. Merit should
be rewarded, not crookedness," Nundy said.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Robert Birsel)