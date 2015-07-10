By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI, July 10
NEW DELHI, July 10 An Indian court has directed
the federal government to immediately implement a rule for
bigger health warnings on tobacco packaging, months after the
measure was put on hold pending a report from a parliamentary
panel.
With the aim of reducing tobacco consumption, India last
year said 85 percent of a cigarette packet's surface should be
covered in warnings, up from about 20 percent now. The directive
also extended to other tobacco products.
The government in March deferred the implementation of the
rule as a parliamentary panel said it was still reviewing how
the industry would be impacted.
A court order, issued by the High Court of Rajasthan state
last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, directed the federal
government to implement the new rules. The government will have
four weeks to reply.
Health activists argue the introduction of large-scale
graphic health warnings on cigarette packets will reduce smoking
in India, where up to 900,000 die every year from
tobacco-related diseases.
India ranks 136th out of 198 countries that use health
warnings to deter smokers, according to the Canadian Cancer
Society.
Earlier this year, anti-tobacco campaigners criticised the
decision by the parliamentary panel to delay implementing the
health warnings, particularly after some of its members said
there was no link between tobacco and cancer.
The health minister has so far supported the new rules
publicly, but said they would only be implemented after the
parliamentary panel submits its report. Gupta said the panel
could take up to 45 days to finalise the report.
The tobacco industry has labelled the new rules as "drastic"
and "impractical".
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Andrew MacAskill)