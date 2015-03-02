By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI, March 3
NEW DELHI, March 3 India's main public health
programmes, aimed at millions of rural poor, have been in
disarray for months because the government changed the way that
over $1.3 billion in federal funds were distributed, according
to data and letters seen by Reuters.
In a bid last year to give India's states more power, the
federal health ministry started sending funds for public health
programmes to state treasuries, instead of direct transfers to
its regional arms.
But poorly-run regional bureaucracies were unable to cope
and both the flagship National Health Mission (NHM) and India's
AIDS prevention programmes suffered - thousands of health
workers were not paid for months and the construction of clinics
in rural areas was delayed.
In some cases, state governments temporarily used the funds
earmarked for health programmes to meet needs of other sectors,
health officials said.
The funds involved amounted to about one-third of the total
federal spending on health, and led to further deterioration in
India's tattered public health system.
Eleven letters obtained by a Reuters reporter under India's
Right to Information Act revealed the health ministry's
desperate, and failed, attempts to push states to release funds
to NHM arms.
"The progress in NHM works has slowed down considerably in
most of the states," federal Health Minister J.P. Nadda wrote in
a letter to the finance minister in November. "I urge you to
review the decision and allow the ministry to transfer funds
directly to state health societies."
The decision last year to route many payments through
states, launched by the previous Congress party-led government,
affected other sectors as well, but the impact on health
programmes has been glaring.
India spends just 1 percent of its GDP on public health,
less than Afghanistan and Sierra Leone. On Saturday, the
federal government increased the annual budget for its main
health department by just 2 percent to $4.8 billion.
Still, India struggles to spend all of its allocated health
funds because of an inadequate number of doctors and hospitals,
and bureaucratic bungling. Data shows the government has only
once spent all of its health budget since 2005.
Since April, the federal government has sent more than $1.3
billion to the states for the NHM, which undertakes treatment of
diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria, construction of rural
health centres and immunisation drives.
No state treasury released the funds to the designated
health societies within a stipulated 15-day period, with delays
running into months in some cases, according to government data
seen by Reuters. More than $180 million is still to be released.
"BUREAU-CRAZY"
Manoj Jhalani, joint secretary at India's health ministry,
told Reuters that several states have voiced concern about the
delays and discussions are ongoing to resolve the situation.
"If resources are not provided in time, implementation of
the programme does get affected. There has been some impact on
the smooth operation of NHM," Jhalani said.
Several NHM officials interviewed by Reuters said the state
health units were deprived of funds for months. Salaries,
training and building new clinics were hit.
In the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, 9,000 health
workers have not received salaries for three months and cash
incentives for women who give birth in a government hospital
have been withheld, said Yash Pal Sharma, the state's director
for the NHM.
Treasuries in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and
Mizoram held NHM funds for 151 days and 79 days, respectively,
data as of Feb. 22 showed. In India's third-largest state
Maharashtra, funds sent in June reached the health society in
December.
"Outreach programmes have been severely impacted," said a
health ministry official in New Delhi. "The entire system has
been paralysed, bureaucracy has become bureau-crazy."
AIDS PROGRAMME
India's AIDS prevention drive, a programme separate from the
NHM, was also affected by the new payments system. Workers from
high-risk groups, such as sex workers and injectable drug users,
who are employed to run programmes within their communities are
quitting because of irregular pay.
Rama, a project manager in one such community-based
programme for sex workers in Mumbai, said 17 of her 23 team
members have quit because of delayed salaries. New people hired
will take months before they can efficiently run the programme.
"It takes a lot of time to build trust within our
communities. Our HIV testing numbers have fallen by half because
sex workers don't trust new people," said the 26-year-old, who
says she moonlights as a sex worker herself to survive.
India runs more than 1,800 community-based programmes for
AIDS prevention. The World Bank has estimated India's policy of
targeting sex workers to control AIDS would avert three million
infections during 1995-2015.
Government data showed that India's National AIDS Control
Organisation released $67 million to state governments in recent
months as a second installment for the overall programme, but
only $39 million reached its state-level health societies. The
first installment of $78 million was released by state
treasuries after months of delays.
"What can we do if states are not caring about its people?"
said a government official in the federal capital, New Delhi.
"Now we are at risk of the numbers (of AIDS patients) increasing
again."
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)