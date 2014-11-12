By Jatindra Dash
| BHUBANESWAR, India
BHUBANESWAR, India Nov 12 The number of women
who died after operations performed by a doctor accused of using
rusty equipment at a mass sterilisation "camp" in India rose to
13 on Wednesday, highlighting the dangers of the world's largest
surgical contraception programme.
The women, among more than 80 to undergo surgery, fell ill
at a so-called family planning camp at a village in the central
state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Such camps are held regularly
in India as part of a long-running effort to control its booming
population.
The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear, but
officials said the victims showed signs of toxic shock, possibly
because of dirty surgical equipment or contaminated medicines.
"Preliminary reports show that the medicines administered
were spurious and also the equipment used was rusted," senior
local government official Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi told
Reuters.
The incident is an embarrassment for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party rules in Chhattisgarh. He has
vowed to reform India's health system. Modi expressed concern
over the tragedy on Tuesday.
The doctor, R.K Gupta, had been accused of operating on more
than 80 women in just a few hours with the help of two
assistants in an abandoned private hospital, officials said,
contravening government guidelines to limit such operations to
30 a day.
The local government on Wednesday registered with the police
a case of causing death by negligence against Gupta. Local media
said Gupta blamed medicine the women had been later given and
denied making any mistakes. He could not immediately be reached
by Reuters for comment.
A tubectomy procedure is considered major surgery but Indian
doctors often exceed daily limits. Before guidelines were set
there were reports doctors carried out as many as 200 surgeries
a day, said Suneeta Mittal, head of gynaecology at Fortis
Memorial Research Institute near New Delhi.
All the women have been hospitalised for observation and 20
are in critical condition, with many not responding to
treatment, doctors said.
India carries out more female sterilisations than any other
country. Sterilisation is the most popular form of birth control
and the government provides cash and other incentives to
encourage men and women to undergo the operation.
India's winter is known in some quarters as "sterilisation
season" when the weather is cool, reducing the risk of
infection, and state governments rush to meet targets before the
end of the financial year in March.
A team of doctors had arrived in the district of Bilaspur
from New Delhi to investigate what went wrong.
To many in India's medical establishment the surgery
exemplifies an inhuman programme which relies on targets, bribes
and coercion.
Workers from the Congress party, the main opposition in
Chhattisgarh, one of the poorest regions in India, have called
for a state-wide strike.
India was the first country in the world to introduce a
policy to deliberately reduce the size of its population.
(Additional Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Andrew
MacAskill; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Dean Yates)