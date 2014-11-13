By Aditya Kalra
| PANDARI, India
PANDARI, India Nov 13 The doctor whose
sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at
least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations
were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines
for the tragedy.
Dr R. K Gupta, who says he has conducted more than 50,000
such operations, denied that his equipment was rusty or dirty
and said it was the government's duty to control the number of
people that turned up at his family-planning "camp".
"It is up to the administration to decide how many women
would be kept for operation," a visibly upset Gupta told Reuters
from the police station where he is being held in custody. He
faces charges of causing death by negligence.
"If they kept in that place 83 women, it is my moral
responsibility to operate (on) all the women. If I decline to do
that I would have faced public agitation," said Gupta, who was
awarded a state honour 10 years ago for his sterilisation work.
India is the world's top steriliser of women, and efforts to
rein in population growth have been described as the most
draconian after China. Indian birth rates fell in recent
decades, but population growth is among the world's fastest.
With more than 4 million Indians sterilised every year, a
system of quotas encourages officials and doctors to cut
corners, activists say.
Gupta said health workers gave the women ciprofloxacin, a
commonly prescribed antibiotic, and ibuprofen, a pain killer,
after the operations, which were conducted in a grimy room of an
unused private hospital in a village called Pandari in the state
of Chhattisgarh.
At least 13 women have died so far, with scores more still
hospitalized and some critically ill. Some of the sick women
were operated on by a different doctor at a second camp on
Monday. Gupta said this was evidence he was not to blame.
"I am not the culprit. I have been made scapegoat. It is the
administration which is responsible for this incident," he said,
speaking in a dimly lit police hostel room after being taken
into custody from a friend's house on Wednesday night.
The government of Chhattisgarh, one of India's poorest
states, banned five batches of drugs and a batch of surgical
cotton wool on Wednesday pending further investigations. The
banned medicines include Indian-made brands of ciprofloxacin and
ibuprofen and were used in Gupta's sterilisation camp, a
government statement said.
Rights groups say India's sterilisation programme is
coercive because ill-educated women are often offered money to
accept surgery without knowing the full risks. State government
officials who run the programme are pressed to meet quotas.
Protocols state that doctors should spend at least 15
minutes on each operation and perform a maximum of 30 in a day.
Several doctors told Reuters it was common to perform up to 90
sterilisations a day, leaving little time to maintain hygiene.
Gupta said it was the responsibility of the government to
clean the clinic, which police say was filthy, and to provide
him with more instruments. Asked why he didn't complain, Gupta
said the conditions were normal and he kept his equipment clean.
Gupta said he generally took between two and five minutes on
each operation, and that this gave two assistants time to clean
scalpels.
He said allegations by a senior government official that the
tools were rusty were untrue and that he wore gloves and a gown.
"They are dipped in spirit after an operation and then
reused. If I feel it is not working well I change it. I do about
10 operations with the same knife. Towel clips are also reused
after being dipped in spirit," he said.
Police say the room used as an operating theatre was hung
with cobwebs, and that the fast turnover of operations meant
there was no time to change bloodied sheets. Activists say the
rushed nature of the programme meant disaster was almost
inevitable at some point.
"It's a mystery," Gupta said of the deaths. "I never came
across any such complications in the past."
