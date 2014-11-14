By Aditya Kalra
BILASPUR, India Nov 14 One person has died and
six more were hospitalized after consuming antibiotic tablets
apparently from the same batch blamed for more than a dozen
deaths following a sterilisation camp in eastern India, two
hospital officials said on Friday.
The patients were being treated at the Chhattisgarh
Institute of Medical Sciences where one of them died, the
officials from the hospital said. They declined to be named
because they were not authorized to speak to media.
"They came with the medicine strips in their hand ... They
complained of vomiting, dizziness and swelling in the feet,"
said an official at the hospital in the Bilaspur district of
Chhattisgarh said.
"It looks like most of the sterilisation patients might be
affected due to this medicine,"
The state authorities have arrested the father and son
owners of Mahawar Pharma, a small drug maker in the state
capital Chhattisgarh and sealed their factory after identifying
their ciprofloxacin antibiotic tablets as one of several
medicines prescribed at the camps. The Mahawars were not
available for comment.
The Times of India newspaper said they denied wrongdoing,
saying that if their widely distributed drugs were to blame,
more people would have died.
The latest death means 14 people have died after consuming
the drugs. Most of the victims were administered the medicine at
government run sterilisation camps. More than 100 remain in
hospital, several in a critical condition.
The new patients did not take part in the sterilisation
camps and had consumed the drugs separately, the officials said.
The incident has drawn unflattering attention to India's
mass sterilisation programme as well as weak quality control
standards for drugs procured by state governments.
India is the world's top steriliser of women, and efforts to
rein in population growth have been described as the most
draconian after China. Indian birth rates fell in recent
decades, but population growth is among the world's fastest.
Sterilisation is popular because it is cheap and effective,
and sidesteps cultural resistance and problems with distribution
of other types of contraception in rural areas.
