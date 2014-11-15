(Adds state health minister comments, details)
By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah
BILASPUR/RAIPUR, India Nov 15 Tablets linked to
the deaths of more than a dozen women who visited a
sterilisation camp in India are likely to have contained a
chemical compound commonly used in rat poison, two senior
officials in Chhattisgarh state said on Saturday.
Preliminary tests of the antibiotic ciprocin tablets were
found to contain zinc phosphide, Siddhartha Pardeshi, the chief
administrator for the Bilaspur district, told Reuters.
The antibiotics were handed out at the mass sterilisation
held a week ago in the impoverished state. At least 15 women
have died, most of whom had attended the camp.
Authorities tested the tablets after being informed that
zinc phosphide was found at the nearby factory of Mahawar
Pharmaceuticals, the firm at the centre of investigations into
the deaths at a government-run family planning camp, Pardeshi
and Chhattisgarh health minister Amar Agarwal said.
Samples of the drugs have now been sent to laboratories in
Delhi and Kolkata to verify that the tablets were contaminated
as the preliminary report suggested, Pardeshi said.
"But, this is what we anticipate," he said. "Symptoms shown
by the patients also conform with zinc phosphide (poisoning)."
Mahawar, run from an upscale residential street in state
capital Raipur, had been barred from manufacturing medicines for
90 days back in 2012 after it was found in to have produced
sub-standard drugs, but it did not lose its licence.
An investigation is now under way into why the drugs were
bought locally when there was enough stock of the medicine with
the state's central procurement agency, Agarwal said.
"There was no incentive to procure locally so we need to
investigate why it was done. This means something is wrong," he
said.
More possible victims arrived at hospitals from villages on
Thursday and Friday, some clutching medicine strips from Mahawar
and complaining of vomiting, dizziness and swelling, a doctor at
the district's main public hospital said on Friday.
The new patients had not attended the sterilisation camps,
but had consumed the drugs separately, the doctor and another
official said.
The state government said it had seized 200,000 tablets of
Ciprocin 500 and over 4 million other tablets manufactured by
Mahawar.
Police have arrested Ramesh Mahawar, the firm's managing
director, and his son. Mahawar has said both are innocent.
India is the world's top steriliser of women, and efforts to
rein in population growth have been described as the most
draconian after China. Indian birth rates fell in recent
decades, but population growth remains among the world's
fastest.
Sterilisation is popular because it is cheap and effective,
and sidesteps cultural resistance to and problems with
distribution of other types of contraception in rural areas.
