BILASPUR, India Nov 15 Tablets linked to the
deaths of more than a dozen women who visited a sterilisation
camp in eastern India are likely to have contained a chemical
compound commonly used in rat poison, a senior official in
Chhattisgarh state said on Saturday.
Preliminary tests of the antibiotic ciprocin tablets were
found to contain zinc phosphide, Siddhartha Pardeshi, the chief
administrator for the Bilaspur district told Reuters.
The antibiotics were handed out at the mass sterilisation
held a week ago in the impoverished state. At least 15 women
have died, most of whom had attended the camp.
Pardeshi said authorities had tested the tablets after being
informed that zinc phosphide was found at the nearby factory of
Mahawar Pharmaceuticals, a firm at the centre of investigations
into the deaths at a government-run family planning camp.
Pardeshi said samples had been sent to laboratories in Delhi
and Kolkata to verify that the tablets were contaminated as the
preliminary report suggested.
"But, this is what we anticipate," he said. "Symptoms shown
by the patients also conform with zinc phosphide (poisoning)."
More possible victims arrived at hospitals from villages on
Thursday and Friday, some clutching medicine strips from Mahawar
and complaining of vomiting, dizziness and swelling, a doctor at
the district's main public hospital said on Friday.
The new patients had not attended the sterilisation camps,
but had consumed the drugs separately, the doctor and another
official said.
The state government said it had seized 200,000 tablets of
Ciprocin 500 and over 4 million other tablets manufactured by
Mahawar.
Police have arrested Ramesh Mahawar, the firm's managing
director, and his son. Mahawar has said both are innocent.
India is the world's top steriliser of women, and efforts to
rein in population growth have been described as the most
draconian after China. Indian birth rates fell in recent
decades, but population growth remains among the world's
fastest.
Sterilisation is popular because it is cheap and effective,
and sidesteps cultural resistance to and problems with
distribution of other types of contraception in rural areas.
