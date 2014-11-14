* Focus of attention on small drug maker in Raipur
* More than a dozen women die after being sterilised
* More people arrive in hospitals with similar symptoms
* Owners of factory say they have done nothing wrong
By Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra
RAIPUR/BILASPUR, India, Nov 14 When Indian
police visited Sumit and Rajesh Mahawar's pharmaceutical plant
two days ago, they say the father and son locked the doors from
the inside. A few hours later, after the police left, witnesses
reported smoke rising from medicines burning behind the
building.
Mahawar Pharmaceuticals, run from an upscale residential
street in the eastern city of Raipur, is now at the centre of a
probe into more than a dozen deaths in eastern India after 83
women were sterilised at a government-run family planning camp.
More possible victims arrived at hospitals from villages in
Bilaspur district, about 100 km (60 miles) from Raipur, on
Thursday and Friday, some clutching medicine strips from Mahawar
and complaining of vomiting, dizziness and swelling, a doctor at
the district's main public hospital said.
At least one of the strips of antibiotics, seen by Reuters,
was from the same batch as those handed out at the mass
sterilisation held on Saturday in the same district in
Chhattisgarh state, one of India's poorest.
Police say they entered the Mahawar factory on Wednesday
with the help of a security guard, but at first found nothing
wrong. Drug inspectors returned the next day and shut it down,
but not before two men were seen lighting a pre-dawn fire out
back.
A Reuters reporter found a pile of ash surrounded by spilt
white powder behind a wall at the single storey blue and white
building. In the cinders were medicine packets, including for
Mahawar Pharma's Ciprocin 500 mg pills.
The state government has now banned the sale and
distribution of all medicines from Mahawar, it said on Friday.
Speaking in police custody, Ramesh Mahawar, managing
director of Mahawar Pharmaceuticals, told Reuters he and his son
were innocent. He said the deaths and illness had only happened
in Bilaspur, while his medicines have been sold elsewhere.
"The situation has been twisted in a wrong manner. We are
just being harassed," said Mahawar, who has been making drugs
for 35 years and said his company had an annual turnover of
around $130,000.
Nearly 28,000 tablets of Ciprocin manufactured by Mahawar
were confiscated in Bilaspur on Friday, Siddhartha Pardeshi, the
district's chief administrator, told Reuters.
But adding to the mystery, a preliminary post mortem report
seen by Reuters for Shiv Kumari, one of the camp's victims, said
she had died of septicemia, suggesting surgical infection.
NEW PATIENTS
The new patients arriving in Bilaspur hospitals over the
last two days did not take part in the sterilisation camps and
had consumed the drugs separately, the doctor and another
official said.
"It looks like most of the sterilisation patients might be
affected due to this medicine," said the doctor, saying the
strips showed the medicine was made in Raipur.
At least two patients have died due to faulty drugs,
officials said, bringing the confirmed number of deaths to 15
and drawing investigators' attention away from the appalling
sanitary conditions at the camp where Dr. R. K. Gupta conducted
one tubectomy every 2 minutes in a two-hour sterilisation drive.
Since then, women operated on by other doctors at different
camps have also been hospitalized after consuming the same
drugs. More than 100 remain in hospital, several in a critical
condition.
One of five doctors who have conducted autopsies since
Saturday's deaths said the post-mortems were inconclusive and
recommended chemical analysis.
Another medicine on the state government's banned list was
Ciprocin made by Regain Laboratories, halfway across the country
in the state of Haryana. In Gujarat, another state, medicine
quality control authorities have put Regain at the top of an
offenders list for failing to meet standards.
Regain Laboratories director Mohit Bhatia did not answer
repeated calls to his cell phone on Friday.
The deaths in Chhattisgarh have drawn unflattering attention
to India's mass sterilisation programme, as well as weak quality
control standards for drugs procured by state governments.
"States procure medicine through a tender and the
manufacturers that bid the lowest quote win the order to supply,
regardless of their manufacturing process or distribution
systems," said Bejon Kumar Misra, head of Partnership for Safe
Medicines India, a non-governmental organisation.
But G.N. Singh, the Drugs Controller General of India, said
quality and safety came before price in the tender process.
"If the drugs are found to be substandard, we will suspend
the license of the manufacturer," he said.
India is the world's top steriliser of women, and efforts to
rein in population growth have been described as the most
draconian after China. Indian birth rates fell in recent
decades, but population growth is among the world's fastest.
Sterilisation is popular because it is cheap and effective,
and sidesteps cultural resistance to and problems with
distribution of other types of contraception in rural areas.
