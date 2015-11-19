* WHO praises India's past success in battling TB
* More funds needed to achieve 2030 targets: WHO
* India recorded 220,000 TB deaths in 2014
* Activists blame deaths on poor oversight, urge action
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Nov 19 India is critical to the
global fight to end an epidemic of tuberculosis by 2030 and must
step up funding to control the disease, the World Health
Organisation said, citing concerns over broader cutbacks in
government health programmes.
India is the world's TB hotspot as it accounts for 23
percent of global cases and the most deaths - 220,000 last year
- from the bacterial lung disease that spreads through coughs
and sneezes.
Campaigners blame the deaths on weak infection controls,
poor oversight and low health spending. Still, India's TB
programme reduced the prevalence of the disease by more than
half to 211 cases per 100,000 people from 1990 to 2013.
"India is a positive, successful story up to a certain
point. From now on, that positive story won't be sufficient and
they'll need to do more," Mario Raviglione, director of the
WHO's TB programme, said in a telephone interview from Geneva.
"When you have a government that cut money to health, you
cannot be satisfied. This is a major gap that has to be fixed."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been facing
criticism for keeping a tight leash on social outlays - the
government last year cut the federal health budget by 20 percent
citing underutilisation of funds.
An internal assessment report in July showed India's TB
programme was off track due to funding problems - New Delhi
approved $243 million for TB control during 2012-2015, lower
than the requested $432 million.
A health ministry official denied current shortages, but
said the government is assessing how much additional funding
would be needed to achieve the 2030 TB target, which he said was
ambitious.
Other countries facing significant tuberculosis risk include
Indonesia and China.
DAUNTING TASK
Combating TB is a daunting task in India due to widespread
insanitary conditions, poverty and a lack of public hospitals.
Low public awareness and social stigma attached to the killer
disease also hinder eradication efforts.
India also needs to upgrade laboratories to better detect
the disease - the government last year tracked down 25,000 of
the WHO's estimated 47,000 multi-drug resistant TB cases that,
Raviglione said, was "not sufficient" but better than before.
TB killed 1.1 million people globally last year, for the
first time rivalling HIV/AIDS as a leading cause of death from
infectious diseases.
"If India doesn't invest on TB, then there will be very
little progress at the global level," said Raviglione.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Sanjeev Miglani)