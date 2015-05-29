(Updates headline, paragraphs 2, 12 with increased death toll)
By Nita Bhalla
NEW DELHI, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hundreds of
deaths caused by an extreme heat wave in India could have been
prevented if authorities followed the example set by Ahmedabad
which introduced measures such as cooling spaces to protect
citizens from the rising mercury, climate experts said.
Officials say 1,786 people have died in northern and
southern India over the past week, with temperatures over 46
Celsius (114 Fahrenheit) baking states such as Andhra Pradesh
and Telangana as well as the capital New Delhi.
Doctors' leave has been cancelled to help cope with the sick
flooding into hospitals and clinics, complaining of headaches,
dizziness and fever. Most of the deaths have been of
construction workers, homeless people and the elderly.
But with the threat of more frequent heat waves as a result
of climate change, experts say India must recognise rising
temperatures as a natural disaster, just like floods or
earthquakes, and have a strategy to protect vulnerable people.
"The spiking temperatures underscore the need for local heat
adaptation plans and early warning systems to reduce the health
effects of heat stress and increase resilience in local
communities to rising temperatures," said Anjali Jaiswal from
the U.S.-based Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).
"Ahmedabad's Heat Action Plan - South Asia's first early
warning system against extreme heat waves - is tailored to help
protect the city's vulnerable communities during these
disasters."
After a heat wave hit Ahmedabad, a western city of 5.5
million people, in May 2010, killing over 1,300 people, local
authorities mapped areas with "high-risk" populations including
slums, as part of an action plan.
They also built up public awareness of the risks of high
temperatures and set up "cooling spaces" in temples, public
buildings and malls in the sizzling summer months.
"URBAN HEAT ISLANDS"
The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts
rising global temperatures could cause an increase of up to 82
cm (32 inches) in sea levels by the late 21st century due to
melting ice and the expansion of warming water, threatening
coastal cities from Shanghai to San Francisco.
More frequent and intense extreme weather events are also
expected, putting towns and cities in disaster-prone countries
like India at greater risk. Many of India's 1.2 billion people
live in areas vulnerable to floods, cyclones and droughts.
While May and June are India's hottest months - with
temperatures regularly pushing above 40 Celsius - meteorologists
say the number of days when temperatures approach 45 Celsius has
increased in the past 15 years.
Temperatures on Wednesday hit 47 Celsius - six degrees above
normal - in Khammam district in Telangana state where 440 people
have died of sunstroke.
In the neighbouring state of Odisha, streets were empty,
construction sites abandoned and offices half-empty during peak
afternoon hours, as the mercury hit 46.5 Celsius in some parts.
"The situation is horrible. It is so bad that we are not
able to stay at home nor can we go out," said Debaria Bagh, 35,
a cycle rickshaw driver in Titilagarh town in Odisha.
Cities like New Delhi and Ahmedabad were hardest hit because
of the heat reflected off paved surfaces and a lack of trees.
Compared to 2010, heat waves have been shorter but killed
more people, said Arjuna Srinidhi, climate change programme
manager at the Centre for Science and the Environment.
Disaster management officials in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
said they alert the public before a heat wave and issue advice,
but admit more can be done to enable cities to cope.
"Since heat waves affect a large population, you cannot move
them out. I personally feel that we need to find a better way to
deal with a situation like this," said a disaster official from
Andhra Pradesh state, which has recorded 1,020 deaths.
WATER STATIONS, COOLING SPACES
In Ahmedabad, authorities have focused on public awareness
as the first step in preventing heat-related deaths.
This includes telling people how to protect themselves via
campaigns on television, radio and newspapers, as well as
through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.
The basic information includes not venturing out in the
afternoon, drinking lots of water and what to do if people feel
dizzy or feverish. High temperatures can cause dehydration, heat
exhaustion and heat stroke, and worsen chronic cardiovascular
and respiratory diseases.
The government also alerts residents to forecasts of very
high temperatures through hospitals, community groups, media
outlets and government agencies.
Health workers have also been trained to recognise the
symptoms of heat stress and ensure emergency rooms and
ambulances are stocked with ice packs.
"Similar heat adaptation plans could be adopted throughout
India to combat the dangerous impacts of these scorching
temperatures as other Indian cities and states express interest
in replicating Ahmedabad's ground-breaking programme," said
Jaiswal of the NRDC.
"These efforts take on greater urgency as climate change
increases the intensity and frequency of heat waves across the
country and around the globe."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, Additional reporting by Jatindra
Dash in BHUBANESHWAR. Editing by Katie Nguyen)