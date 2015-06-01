* In Andhra Pradesh, heat deaths treble from year ago
* Hottest May there in nearly 40 years
* State eases rules for $1,600 compensation payments
By Sandhya Ravishankar
GUDUR, India, June 2 As the block of ice under
her husband's body melted, Chanaga Ratnam wondered whether local
officials would arrive in time to verify that he did indeed die
from India's extreme heat wave, thus qualifying her for
compensation.
The 55-year-old could not afford more ice to preserve
Aankaiah's remains for much longer, and was keen to cremate him
as quickly as possible in line with local custom.
The southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, which accounted
for around two-thirds of 2,500 Indians who died from the recent
searing temperatures, has responded to such concerns, easing
conditions for paying compensation of 100,000 rupees ($1,600).
"Now the procedure has been changed; no post-mortem report
is required," said Y. Maithreya, local administrator of
Venkatagiri, a town near the village where Ratnam lives.
Most families are reluctant to conduct post mortems as
superstitions abound about the removal of organs from the dead.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's state government,
which initially insisted on a post-mortem report to award
compensation, realised it was impractical.
Now, three local officials will inquire into deaths reported
to be from the heat. If bodies have been cremated, five
witnesses, usually neighbours or friends, are called together to
determine the cause of death.
"We have to verify all of this, since the compensation has
to reach the right people; not those who have died of natural
causes or heart attacks," said Maithreya.
The change comes as no comfort to Ratnam, widow of Chanaga
Aankaiah, a 59-year-old farm labourer who died of sunstroke on
Friday after going to work in fields around the village of Madhu
Reddy Colony, near Gudur.
"They called him for some odd jobs in the fields and he went
enthusiastically," she sobbed. "He came home, said he was
unwell, drank some water and just died."
"EASILY AVOIDABLE"
The Chanagas are among the poorest people in Andhra Pradesh,
and work as farm labourers earning 150 rupees ($2.35) a day.
Doctors and support workers have fanned out across the state
to hand out relief materials like rehydration drinks and saline
solutions, advising people not to go outdoors in the afternoons.
"These deaths are easily avoidable," said M. Sudhir Kumar, a
civil assistant surgeon at Dakkili Primary Healthcare Centre.
"All they need to do is follow basic precautions like
avoiding working in the sun. Not many listen. What can we do?
It's a problem of poverty."
Recent natural disasters have highlighted India's
vulnerability to the effects of climate change. Following floods
in Uttarakhand, northern India, that killed nearly 6,000 in
2013, the heat wave is the next danger sign.
May was the hottest month on record in Andhra Pradesh for
nearly four decades. A reported 1,677 people died from the heat
wave in the state alone, up sharply from last year.
The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
(IPCC) warned in 2014 that freak weather patterns in India due
to global warming could become more frequent, resulting in huge
loss of life and crops.
"The problem is made worse by people living in little huts
with asbestos sheets for roofs," said V. Haripriya, Deputy
District Medical and Health Officer at Venkatagiri.
"In villages in Andhra Pradesh it is very common for
children to leave ageing parents behind while they seek a living
in faraway cities. There is no one to care for the elderly."
Officials dismiss reports that Naidu's offer of compensation
has led to over-reporting of heat wave deaths in Andhra Pradesh.
"It is wrong to say that the death toll figures include
deaths due to old age or other reasons," said Tulasi Rani, the
state's Special Commissioner for Disaster Management.
Heat or no heat, Aankaiah's wife Ratnam will have to head to
the fields once her husband is cremated. With no sons to support
her, she has no choice but to work to feed herself.
($1 = 63.7332 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Mike Collett-White and Douglas Busvine)