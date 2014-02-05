NEW DELHI Feb 5 India has cashed in two bank
guarantees worth 2.4 billion rupees ($38.33 million) backing a
scrapped helicopter deal with AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's
state-owned Finmecannica, a defence ministry statement
said on Wednesday.
India's government cancelled the deal for 12 high-end
choppers last month. It had already frozen payments for the
contract in February 2013, after Finmeccanica's then chairman
Giuseppe Orsi was arrested for allegedly paying bribes to
middlemen to secure the deal.
New Delhi is currently unable to cash in other bank
guarantees backing the deal, provided by Deutsche Bank, Milan,
due to a stay ordered by an Italian court, the statement said.
Reuters reported on the freeze last month, citing sources
who said the total value of the guarantees was 300 million
euros. (ID:nL6N0KL08N)
Orsi and former AgustaWestland head Bruno Spagnolini, who
have both denied the allegations, are on trial in Italy.
($1 = 62.6175 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)