NEW DELHI Jan 6 Hero MotoCorp Ltd , India's largest motorcycle maker, expects double-digit percentage growth in sales to continue for the fiscal year starting in April, a top official said on Friday.

Rising interest costs and increasing prices have deterred buyers of cars in Asia's third-largest economy in recent months, but sales of motorcycles, used as a family vehicle by millions of Indians, have seen strong growth.

Hero sold 6.1 million vehicles, including scooters, in 2011, a 19.2 percent rise from the previous year.

"We are very bullish for the company and I believe we will continue to grow in double digits," Managing Director Pawan Munjal said at the New Delhi Auto Expo, after the company unveiled its first concept hybrid scooter.

Scooters currently form a tiny part of total sales, but Munjal said growth in the segment is faster than for motorcycles.

The company, formerly called Hero Honda Motors, was renamed last year after the controlling shareholder, India's Munjal family, bought Japanese partner Honda Motor Co's 26 percent stake.

It has since set a target of achieving annual sales of 10 million vehicles within five to six years, with 10 percent of volumes from overseas markets.

By 12:47 p.m. (0717 GMT), shares in Hero MotoCorp, valued at $6.9 billion by the market, were down 4.2 percent in a Mumbai market that fell 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Henry Foy; Writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)