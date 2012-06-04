Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9
NEW DELHI, June 4 Hero MotoCorp, India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, will spend 25.75 billion rupees ($463 million) on two new factories to be operational by the second quarter of the next financial year, the automaker's managing director said.
The two new plants will take the company's total capacity to above 9 million vehicles from 7 million currently, Pawan Munjal said. ($1 = 55.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487