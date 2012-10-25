MUMBAI Oct 25 India's Hero MotoCorp shares, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, fell 2.3 percent in pre-open trade on Thursday after July-September earnings out earlier this week missed forecasts.

Hero on Tuesday said net profit for the July-September quarter rose 9 percent to 4.41 billion rupees ($82.3 million), below average market expectations of 4.87 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)