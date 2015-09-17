MUMBAI, Sept 17 India's Hero Cycles IPO-HERO.BO on Thursday said it has bought Delhi-based Firefox Bikes for an undisclosed sum to expand its presence in the country's premium cycle market.

Hero Cycles, which calls itself the world's largest bicycle maker by volume, said in a statement that the deal includes Firefox Bikes' brands, accessories and spares along with exclusive distribution rights.

However, Firefox Bikes will be a distinct brand and continue as a separate business entity post-acquisition, Hero Cycles, part of the Hero Motors group of companies, said.

Bicycle manufacturers are increasingly betting on India's young and affluent urbanites to help establish a leisure riding culture.

India is the world's largest motorcycle market after China, but the roads are packed with cheaper models. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)