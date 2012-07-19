BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 19 Three months ended June 30. (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 6.15 vs 5.58
Net sales 62.08 vs 56.38
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 6.34 billion rupees on revenue of 63.72 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.
NOTE: Hero MotoCorp is India's largest motorcycle manufacturer. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.