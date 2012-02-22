NEW DELHI Feb 22 India's Hero MotoCorp , the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, said on Wednesday it had entered into a partnership with U.S. motorcycle company Erik Buell Racing(EBR).

"As part of the partnership,(Hero) will receive support in terms of cutting-edge technology and design to develop future models from EBR," the company said in a statement.

Hero exited a 26-year-long joint venture with Japan's Honda Motor Co last March.