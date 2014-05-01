NEW DELHI May 1 Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, said on Thursday its April sales rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 571,054.

Since its 2011 split from Japan's Honda Motor Co, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)