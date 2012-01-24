The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks by 50 basis points, a move that eases tight liquidity in the banking system and underscores a policy shift from fighting inflation to reviving growth.

The RBI as expected left its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second consecutive review, but lowered the CRR to 5.50 percent from 6.00 percent.

Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement:

POLICY MEASURES:

* Repo rate retained at 8.50 percent.

* Reverse repo rate unchanged at 7.50 percent.

* Cash reserve ratio cut to 5.50 percent from 6 percent.

PROJECTIONS:

* Revises down its growth forecast for the current fiscal

year ending in March to 7.00 percent from 7.6 percent with

downward bias.

* Retains end-March WPI inflation forecast at 7 percent.

* Retains FY12 money supply growth projection at 15.5 percent.

* Scales down 2011/12 non-food credit growth to 16.0 per cent from 18 percent.

* As a result of the reduction in the CRR, around 320 billion rupees of primary liquidity will be injected into the banking system.

POLICY STANCE:

* Balance of policy stance has shifted to growth, while ensuring inflationary pressures remain contained.

* The large structural deficit in the system presents a strong case for injecting permanent primary liquidity into the system.

* Maintain an interest rate environment to contain inflation and anchor inflation expectations.

* Manage liquidity to ensure that it remains in moderate deficit, consistent with effective monetary transmission.

* Respond to increasing downside risks to growth.

EXPECTED OUTCOMES:

* Ease liquidity conditions.

* Mitigate downside risks to growth.

* Continue to anchor medium-term inflation expectations on the basis of a credible commitment to low and stable inflation.

INFLATION, GROWTH:

* Headline inflation may show some moderation, though remaining vulnerable to a variety of upside risks.

* As the food subsidy bill is expected to rise, it will be prudent to fully deregulate diesel prices to contain both aggregate demand and trade deficit.

* The increase in fiscal deficit could potentially crowd out credit to the private sector.

* Slippage in the fiscal deficit has been adding to inflationary pressures.

* The economy will exhibit a modest recovery in 2012/13, with growth being slightly faster than that during the current year.

* Continuing uncertainty in the euro area will adversely affect Indian growth through trade, finance and confidence channels.

* RBI Chief Subbarao says will also have to look at fiscal deficit situation before cutting rates.

LIQUIDITY:

* Liquidity tightened partly reflecting RBI's forex market operations and advance tax outflows around mid-December.

* Structural liquidity deficit in the system has increased significantly, which could hurt the credit flow to productive sectors of the economy.

* Persistence of tight liquidity conditions could disrupt credit flow and further exacerbate growth risks.

* Subbarao says will try to maintain liquidity around indicative band.

* Subbarao says will manage liquidity to see that there is no structural deficit.

* Subbarao says will see how CRR cut affects liquidity over next one month.

* Subbarao says will look at how CRR reduction rolls out before doing open market operations.

