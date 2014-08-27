Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
MUMBAI Indian mobile messaging service provider Hike said it raised $65 million in fresh funding, led by New York-based investment firm Tiger Global, to spend on its product and expand its team.
Hike said its parent Bharti SoftBank, a joint venture between India's Bharti Enterprises and Japan's SoftBank Corp (9984.T), was the other investor in the new round of funding. It did not say specify Tiger Global and Bharti SoftBank's individual investments.
Bharti Enterprises is the parent of top Indian mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS).
Hike, which competes with messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Line, said it has more than 35 million users with more than 90 percent from India.
India is the world's second-biggest mobile phone market after China by number of users. Smartphone sales have surged in the past two years after the launch of high-speed networks, making the country the world's third-biggest smartphone market.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.