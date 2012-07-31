BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance to undertake consumer finance business
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
MUMBAI, July 31 India's Hindalco is planning to raise 15 billion rupees ($270 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
Axis Bank is the sole arranger of the deal. ($1=55.6 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)