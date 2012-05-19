BHUBANESWAR, India, May 19 Indian non-ferrous
metals producer Hindalco Industries plans to start its
1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) alumina refinery in the
eastern state of Orissa by January 2013, a senior company
executive said on Saturday.
It also expects to start mining bauxite in the state from
October this year, said Suryakant Mishra, chief executive of
Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL) a wholly-owned unit of
Hindalco.
"We are planning to commission the refinery by December end
or mid-January. Mining will start by October," he told Reuters
by telephone.
Mishra said the company initially aims to mine 4.3 to 4.4
mtpa annum of bauxite to supply the refinery, though it has
permission to mine 8.5 million tonnes.
Hindalco, part of the Aditya Birla Group, is trebling
aluminium production capacity in India to 1.9 million tonnes by
2013 at a cost of about $5 billion. Novelis, its U.S.-based
subsidiary, is the world's largest producer of rolled aluminium
products.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)