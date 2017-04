Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained as much as 5.1 percent to a record high on Friday after Unilever said it had acquired a little over two-thirds of the Indian unit following the close of a voluntary tender offer. Hindustan Unilever shareholders tendered 319.7 million shares to the offer, taking Unilever's holding in the unit to 67.28 percent from 52.48 percent, Unilever said in a statement on Thursday. Hindustan Unilever shares were up 3 percent at 0349 GMT after earlier hitting an all-time high of 632 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)