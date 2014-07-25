NEW DELHI The new government plans to sell a 10 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd IPO-HIAE.NS this fiscal year ending March, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

Jaitley also said the government would sell stakes in state-run companies such as Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd IPO-RASH.NS to bolster its finances.

