GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
NEW DELHI, July 25 India's new government plans to sell a 10 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd IPO-HIAE.NS this fiscal year ending March, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.
Jaitley also said the government would sell stakes in state-run companies such as Steel Authority of India Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd IPO-RASH.NS to bolster its finances. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.